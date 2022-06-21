JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking for help locating the family of a 57-year-old Hoover man.

According to the coroner’s office, William Lamar Morgan was found dead at a friend’s house on June 16 around 10:22 a.m. Morgan was being treated for a significant natural disease at the time of his death.

All attempts to locate Morgan’s family have failed at this time. Morgan may have a sister by the name of Lisa that lives out of state. It is believed she is his only living family.

Anyone with information regarding relatives of Morgan is asked to contact the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at 205-930-3603.