Coronavirus myths and truths: What you need to know to keep yourself safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The spread of COVID-19 is leading to the spread of lots of information.

Some of it is true while some of it is not.

The World Health Organization put together a series of graphics addressing some of the major myths about COVID-19. Among those is the idea that heat or a hot climate can prevent the spread of COVID-19. The WHO says that’s not necessarily the case.

The organization also addresses the idea that spraying alcohol or chlorine over your body can kill the virus. Not only is that not true, it can be dangerous.

There’s also a theory that saline spray can help guard against the coronavirus. The WHO says that’s also not true.

The WHO recommends using safety precautions to guard against the spread of the coronavirus, like washing your hands regularly, using social distancing and not touching your face.

LATEST POSTS