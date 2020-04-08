Bessemer nurse warns Alabamians of potential coronavirus surge

Bessemer, Ala. (WIAT) — Nurses across the country are continuing to fight on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of cases continue to rise.

CBS 42’s Cory McGinnis heard from Bessemer city councilor Kimberly Alexander, who is a traveling nurse. Alexander is now in New York at Lincoln Medical Center helping patients following a visit in California where she assisted people after being quarantined in San Diego.

At least 3,544 people have died in New York City from Covid-19 as of Tuesday afternoon, a figure that eclipsed those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 2,753 people in the city.

But the New York death toll continues to steeply rise. The state has recorded 5,489 deaths, up from 4,758 a day earlier. Those 731 deaths on Monday represent the highest single-day increase in the death toll since the crisis started.

In New York, Alexander and other nurses are urging Birmingham residents to stay at home to prevent the virus from spreading.

“We come into work and are immediately met with death. The reason why we’re in New York is because New York waited too late and now they are paying in bodies,” said one nurse who wanted to remain anonymous.

Alexander returns to Birmingham later this month.

