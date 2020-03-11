Coronavirus, cold or flu? Hemphill Elementary School closes Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., (WIAT) — Birmingham School Spokesperson Craig Williams issued a statement to CBS 42 about Hemphill Elementary School closing Wednesday.

“Hemphill Elementary School will not be in session for students or staff members on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Out of an abundance of caution, the school is closing for crews to conduct a thorough disinfecting of the building. The school is experiencing a small increase in the number of reported cases of both the flu and strep throat. Several of the cases were identified through the school’s new school-based health clinic, which opened in November. The district encourages any families or staff members exhibiting symptoms to contact their doctor.”

CBS 42’s Cory McGinnis caught up with Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Lisa Herring following the Birmingham City School board meeting and asked Herring if a teacher or student at Hemphill Elementary was ever exposed with the Coronavirus. “I’ll speak directly to the closing which is tied to strep throat and the flu,” says Herring.

Herring briefly provided a health update about the Coronavirus at the school board meeting Tuesday night specifically about safety measures.

There are no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the state.