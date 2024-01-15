BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Public intellectual and presidential hopeful Cornel West made a stop in Birmingham Monday to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

West, a professor at Union Theological Seminary who is running for president of the United States as a third-party candidate, was present at several events on MLK Day around town, from a brunch at Uptown Jazz downtown to a march with Rev. R.L. Patterson of Abyssinia Missionary Baptist Church to Kelly Ingram Park honor King and his legacy.

“Brother Martin, we never forget you,” West said. “We know how much you loved us, how much you sacrificed for us and we want to build on the legacy.”

Patterson, who himself has been involved in the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and took part in the Selma to Montgomery march in 1965, said he was thrilled that West would take time to celebrate King in Birmingham.

“He’s here in Birmingham as a faith of the community, to bring back what we have lost over the years, and I’m happy to have him,” Patterson said.

West, who previously taught at Harvard and Princeton University and published books like “Race Matters,” coming to Alabama was an important part of paying respect to those who were part of the early fight for civil rights.

“For somebody who lives in Harlem, New York, I always remind my brothers and sisters up north that Alabama and Mississippi were Ground Zero for the struggle for Black freedom and that when you go back to the struggle in Selma, Montgomery and Birmingham, you go back to Jackson, Lexington and Brandon in Mississippi, it reminds you of the unbelievable grace, vision and courage of a Black folk who, in the face of hatred, keep dishing out love warriors and in the face of terror keep dishing out freedom fighters, just like my dear brother Rev. Patterson,” he said.

West went on to sing Patterson’s praises, not just as a “long-distance runner for justice,” but also faith.

“I think that it’s very important to acknowledge that we have a calling, as a follower of Jesus Christ, that we would always infuse our spirituality with the struggle for social justice and to be able to stand here with someone who marched in Selma himself and is still here and is still full of this kind of fire just gives me more fire, and so I’m blessed to be here.”

West initially began his presidential campaign last June on the People’s Party ticket before moving to the Green Party following criticism of how the party was run. However, in recent months, West has moved on from the Green Party and is now an independent. Despite a recent Suffolk University/USA Today poll placing him with 2% support, West said his campaign is about something far more substantial.

“Well, you see, for me, my calling is first and foremost a spiritual calling and so it’s just a spillover of the legacy of the (Southern Christian Leadership Conference) and Fannie Lou Hamer and a host of others, trying to make sure that the least of these are at the center of the vision of talking about the poor, working classes of all colors, but always beginning with the chocolate side of town,” he said.