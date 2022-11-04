BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cordova woman has been able to rekindle her passion in a new way – leaving her mark at this year’s Christmas Village.

Janey Carter got in a car accident in 2017 that almost took her life. It left her paralyzed below the neck, stealing her dreams to play volleyball but giving her the ability to change other people’s lives.

Carter said you cannot control what happens to you, but you can control how you react. And she’s doing just that – not letting the accident define her.

“It makes me feel like I have a purpose and that I’m doing something good,” Carter said. “It gives me something do.”

Carter was on her way to volleyball practice when she got in the accident. She now has some movement in her legs and upper body. With today’s technology, she has been able to tap into her artistic abilities by picking her own watercolor schemes and drawing each design like this – to bring joy and happiness around the world.

Jerrica Woods, Carter’s nurse, has been by her side for four years – helping her with her passion to bloom the business.

“She’s not going to let anything cut her down,” Woods said. “All of these, plus everything online on her website started with one card.”

In 2020, Carter designed a handmade Mother’s Day when she couldn’t travel to the store during the height of the pandemic. Now, she’s created ones for every holiday or occasion you could imagine.

“I hope that each person that buys these cards I hope that it brings a smile to their face, and I hope that it brings real happiness to each person they share it with,” Carter said.

Paper By Janey watercolor greeting cards are doing just that.

Kalissa Gann says she drove to Birmingham just to see Carter – inspired by her passion.

“You wanna support your local people,” Gann said. “In our small town she is a big deal. That’s a huge accident to come about and make a name for yourself, that is awesome.”

Signing autographs for her fans, Carter is changing the world one card at a time.

“It makes me really happy that I’m reaching so many people with my story,” Carter said.

In two years, she has sold cards to Sweden, Australia and beyond. She will be at Christmas Village all weekend. You can also find more of her designs on social media.