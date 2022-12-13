A hands-free leash is a great way to go for a run with your dog.

CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) – The mayor of Cordova is reminding neighbors about leash laws after several reports of roaming dogs attacking pets.

Stray dogs and off-leash dogs have been a problem in the city for years but after several complaints, the mayor said he’s now strictly enforcing the city’s ordinance.

CaSara Gillespie said her 13-year-old dog Sally was attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Cordova about three weeks ago.

“He found her in the neighbor’s yard next to the road. She couldn’t get up. She was dripping blood. She just couldn’t hardly hold her head up,” Gillespie said. “All I could see was blood dripping everywhere. It was just scary.”

This wasn’t the first time Gillespie’s dog was hurt by another on the loose.

“A few months before that, another dog came in our yard and attacked her and she had a gash in her chest and then a month later this happens,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie says the issue is becoming a growing problem in the city.

“Dogs are getting into their trash, they are chasing people into their house and just barking and acting aggressive,” Gillespie said.

City leaders are taking notice of the problem.

“We have lots of stray dogs. It’s a major issue here,” Mayor Jeremy Pate said.

Mayor Pate took to social media to let citizens know how the city plans to deal with dog owners who violate certain rules.

“I just wanted to remind the citizens that we do have an ordinance and that we’re going to have to enforce it because it’s come to that point,” Pate said.

Pate said if you own a dog it must have tags and a collar. When it is outside, it must be inside a fence or yard or on a leash.

“We don’t want to transport someone’s dog to the humane society when it’s just gotten out the fence but a lot of these dogs, well 90% of them don’t have collars,” Pate said.

As for stray dogs, Pate said the city is doing its best to work with area dog shelters.

“We may spend [up to] five hours trying to get one dog and when there’s 10 out there, you know. It’s become one of those things that’s not something that we need to have our police department having to tend to,” Pate said.

With area shelters at full capacity, Gillespie is urging residents to be responsible pet owners

“If they just keep populating, it’s just an overwhelming problem that continues to happen,” Gillespie said.

You can read the city’s leash ordinance on the City of Cordova’s Facebook page or on their app.

