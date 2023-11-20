One Class at a Time presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

For 21 years, CBS 42 has been proud to present local teachers with $1,000 grants through its One Class at a Time program, honoring the educators who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the children of Central Alabama.

That’s why last week CBS 42 Meteorologist, Alex Puckett and the Chick-fil-A cow set out to Harpersville, Ala. to honor one such educator. Coosa Valley Academy, seventh through twelfth grade Science teacher, Ramona Jones.

A teacher for over 40 years, Jones wrote into CBS 42 explaining how desperately the Life Sciences program at Coosa Valley needed microscopes in order to conduct experiments with her junior and senior high school students.

“We are a small private school and not state funded, so this is such a blessing,” said Jones, “this money will allow me to purchase microscopes that actually work, so my students can see a whole new world.”

Jones further shared about the struggle of having inadequate classroom supplies in the past stating, “with only three working microscopes, it has been hard to make sure every student gets the experience that they need out of each lesson.”

Beaming among her cheering pupils with Chick-fil-A of Birmingham representatives happily handing over her freshly minted check, Jones can have some increased peace-of-mind knowing that the supplies she desperately needs are soon-to-be en route.