MONDAY: We’re starting out clear and cold in the morning, and staying chilly and sunny through the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 48-52° this afternoon under a sunny sky. Wind chills in the upper 40s. For most, temperatures will dip below freezing after midnight.

TUESDAY: Starting out frosty cold with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s in the morning, but trending slightly milder in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Several spots will dip below freezing after midnight, but a few of the bigger cities may remain above 32°.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Very seasonable weather to round out the work-week, with mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, and morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: A low pressure system swings from the Northern Gulf across the Florida peninsula, with some wraparound moisture over Alabama bringing some cloud cover and perhaps a few light showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, with morning lows in the 40s. Chance of measurable rain around or below 30%.

