Escaped inmate convicted of murder back in custody, authorities say

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT/WHNT) — UPDATE (2/27): Authorities said they located an escaped inmate who was convicted of murder inside a Morgan County home Thursday evening.

Authorities confirm Daniel Miner was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours

Daniel Miner, the escaped state prisoner from state facility in Talledega County is now in custody in Morgan County. pic.twitter.com/8HbpVOlJBa — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) February 28, 2020

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford confirmed the U.S. Marshals Office followed a tip that Miner was inside a home on Pitts Road in the Eva area.

When authorities arrived, they saw Miner at the residence. A Morgan County judge issued a search warrant for the home and authorities deployed tear gas. After several rounds of gas, MCSO says that Miner came out of the home and was taken into custody.

Due to the nature of Miner’s crimes and convictions, a SWAT unit and a bomb squad unit from Huntsville assisted the other law enforcement agencies during the standoff.

Deputies and U.S. Marshals are currently at a residence in the 20 Block of Pitts Rd in the Falkville/Eva area of Morgan County attempting to serve a warrant. The scene is active with a large police presence. More to come pic.twitter.com/fU80jxn7tk — Morgan County Sheriff's Office (@morgan_sheriff) February 27, 2020

Swafford says that during the standoff, Miner led them to believe there was an explosive device, but they have not found one at this time.

Miner escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center Saturday night, authorities said. He was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a 1994 murder in Marshall County.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

—

UPDATE (2/27): The U.S. Marshals have announced they will be offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the recapture of a convicted murderer who escaped a work release program in Childersburg Saturday.

Daniel Miner, 43, was not accounted for during bed checks and has been on the run ever since.

The U.S. Marshals is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Miner’s recapture.

Miner was convicted of murder in 1994.

If you see Miner or have any information that may lead to his recapture, contact the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-(800) 831-8825, call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

—

UPDATE (2/25): Statement from th Alabama Department of Corrections

“Daniel Minor was not assigned to work release as he is not eligible for such placement. He is a minimum-out, custody-level inmate and had been assigned to a community work center setting since July of 2018. Inmate Miner was not assigned to an off-property job at the time of his escape.

There are inmates convicted of violent offenses (as defined by statute) currently participating in work center programs. Those inmates are required to meet a number of qualifying criteria, and are nearing the end of their sentence or approaching a parole consideration date. The inmate also must have demonstrated positive institutional adjustment and successfully completed all required treatment/programming needs.

Details of the escape are still under investigation.”

—

ORIGINAL (2/23): Correctional officers noticed an inmate was not present for Saturday evening’s bed count roster call. Now, local law enforcement officials are searching for an escaped inmate in Talladega County.

Officials are searching for Daniel Miner, 43, convicted of murder in 1994.

The Alabama Department of Corrections report at 8:45 p.m. there was an institutional bed count roster called. At 9:30 p.m., correctional officers were not clear on the whereabouts of Miner.

Miner is serving a life sentence for murder. He is five-feet, six-inches and has tattoos on his arms and torso, a tattoo on his neck and on his back.

If you see the inmate or have any information that may lead to his recapture, contact the department of corrections at (800) 831-8825, call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

LATEST POSTS