CALERA, Ala. (WIAT) – A GoFundMe to help raise money for kids to go to field day in Calera is causing quite the controversy on social media. Students were asked to pay to partake in some activities, potentially leaving some kids out of the fun.

The community is upset over a GoFundMe created for Calera Middle School students. It all started with a flyer, but the woman who created the fundraiser said it’s all a misunderstanding.

Kaitlyn McDaniel said the flyer sent out to parents about Calera Middle School’s field day event didn’t sit well with her. She said the event is mandatory for students but according to the flyer, kids would be required to pay $20-$25 to use the bounce house and ride other attracitons. She feels that’s not fair because not every family can afford the fee, so she decided to raise money to cover the cost for those students.

It’s blowing up on social media. McDaniel said some teachers and other parents took to social media. Some are praising the fundraiser others are criticizing it, saying it implies that teachers don’t care about students. McDaniel said that’s not the case.

“We see that they want to make this great for the kids. The wording on the flyer I think is what made a lot of parents concerned and a lot of parents feel like this isn’t fair and these kids shouldn’t be left out. But I think that they think that we are attacking them as a school, even though that was never the intent,” McDaniel said.

CBS 42 reached out to the Shelby County School System for a comment. They sent the following statement.

“We appreciate the generosity of all the community members,” the statement said. “We have been in contact with the page’s organizer and are working in cooperation with her to make sure the money does benefit the school and specifically is used to help fund the field day activities for all Calera Middle School students.”

The goal is to raise $5,000 for the students. The GoFundMe has garnered over $4,600 as of Friday night.