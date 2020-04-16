Controversial Central Pastor Tony Spell wants your stimulus money

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — Pastor Tony Spell of Life Tabernacle Church is in the news again.
This time, it is because of the #PastorSpellStimulusChallenge YouTube video on Tony Spell’s YouTube Page.
Spell is asking people to “donate your stimulus package to: Home Missions, Missionaries, Evangelist or Churches!”
You can watch the video below:
