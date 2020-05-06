Construction workers keeping food trucks in business during COVID-19 pandemic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Despite the hardships many businesses in Tuscaloosa are facing, some food truck companies are thriving during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ricardo Castro is the owner of La Mexicana food truck. He says the construction work near Bryant-Denny Stadium is helping keep him in business.

“The business is good and it’s excellent for the workers. There are a lot of workers in construction that come here to buy lunch at my truck,” he said. “So this is pretty good, and there is more business because of the university location.

There are hundreds of construction workers who are involved in the renovation project at the stadium and many more are working on apartments and condominiums near campus.

Jim Page says this is a good sign and a small step forward to improving the Tuscaloosa economy. Page is the president of the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama.

“Them being able to support the food trucks is keeping those small businesses viable during this time so its a great opportunity to keep them afloat to hopefully to get on the other side of this,” Page said. “The food trucks being mobile and going to where the workers are is certainly keeping them in business now.”

Most of the food trucks operate Monday through Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

