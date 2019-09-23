Construction worker hit and killed in overnight accident, identified

BESSEMER., Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE (10 A.M.): The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Sammy Stuart Blankenship of Clanton, Alabama. Blankenship was a pedestrian and a construction worker that was in the left lane of an interstate that was closed.

At 11:19 p.m. on I-59/20 southbound at Mile Marker 109, Blankenship was struck by a vehicle that ran through barrels in a construction zone. The vehicle that struck him left the scene.

Blankenship was taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:03 a.m.

Bessemer police are continuing the investigation.

Work zone crashes and fatalities are not uncommon. Click here to see more information.

ORIGINAL STORY: On Sunday night a pedestrian was hit on I-59/20 at the Alabama Splash Adventure exit (mile marker 110). Police received the call about the incident around 11:20 p.m.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, when officers arrived, they found a man hit. The man was a member of the road construction crew and later died at a hospital.

It is unclear how the man was hit at this time; however, traffic homicide investigators are working the case.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the construction worker is being questioned.

