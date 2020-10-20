Construction to begin at Gadsden’s Sports Park

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Gadsden’s Sports Park is set to break ground after on Tuesday the city council awarded the $6.5 million bid for construction of the sports park.

Set on the campus of Gadsden State Community College, the construction bid includes the first phase of the sports park which includes three NCAA multiuse fields, two auxiliary buildings, recreational trails, substantial parking facilities, and competition-grade sports lighting.

Chase Building Group, with who the City has worked with on several projects was awarded the bid.

The project is the first phase of construction on the riverfront sports park and builds on the plans to develop Gadsden’s riverfront and provide a great quality of life for visitors and residents.

“We’re proud to start this phase of the sports park project in partnership with Gadsden State and I am looking forward to seeing this great amenity for community take shape for the City of Champions,” Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton said.

The City hopes that this new flagship park will see use from residents and bring in visitors from the surrounding area.

“This flagship park is going to be a great asset for our youth and all residents of Gadsden. I look forward to seeing activity at the park year-round and from a wide variety of athletic activities,” Gadsden City Council President Dr. Cynthia Toles said.

The riverfront sports park is the result of a long-term partnership with Gadsden State Community College and the Alabama Community College System. The City and GSCC expect to see many benefits from the new project, bringing more people on to campus and to building a state of the art Sports Park along the Coosa.

