Construction starts on new skate park for Opelika, Auburn

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) — Construction has begun on a new skate park that will cater to residents of Opelika and Auburn.

Opelika and Auburn are partnering on the project. Auburn is in charge of the construction of the project, but is splitting the cost with Opelika., The Opelika-Auburn News reports.

Daily upkeep will be Auburn’s responsibility, but renovation and repair costs will be split between the two cities.

The park is being built at the site of some former tennis courts at Indian Pines Golf Course.

“There’s a big need out there and there’s a lot of people that are interested in (skating)” said Opelika Parks and Recreation Director Sam Bailey. “Becky and I don’t skateboard, but heck, a lot of kids do and up until now, or up until this project’s completed there’s not really a dedicated place for them to do that.”

Auburn attempted to have a skate park years ago, but was unsuccessful since it was not popular, Richardson said.

“Being able to share the cost with Opelika, we were able to build a bigger park and so having both cities use it, we think will give it a more viable option of being a success,” she said.

Bailey said that the collaboration will give skaters a nicer park than had each city built their own.

“I think based on the feedback we got when the company was here and we actually had two companies that came in and presented and it sounds like the kids are excited about there being a lot of different options on the park, not just a bowl but some of the park style skating,” Richardson said.

The timeline for completing the project is hopefully a few months from the start date of construction, according to the company. Early 2020 would be a goal for completion, Richardson said.

