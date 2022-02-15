HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — The final phase of construction work along County Road 52 at the Cahaba River Bridge in Helena has begun.

The area is one of the most highly traveled areas in Shelby County. For the rest of the week, one lane will be shutdown in each direction for 6 hours. During this time, construction workers plan to pave the roadway on the bridge for a new bridge to be placed.

The Helena Police Department is working to educate the public on how it will affect drivers.

“The new bridge is more up to date and will have wider lanes and we’ll be a smoother transition crossing the Cahaba River which will ease some of the congestion in the morning and afternoon traffic,” Ofc. Jeff Murphy said.

Severe weather predicted this week may impact the days of the lane closure. The hours drivers are expected to deal with the delays is from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Traffic control will be out to help ease congestion.