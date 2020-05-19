Congregants slowly return to church but with tickets

Vestavia Hills, AL., (WIAT) — Alabama may have given the green light for churches to reopen across the state, but the Jefferson County Health Department recommends local churches wait another two weeks before reopening.

Mountaintop Community Church in Vestavia Hills have safety measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID 19. Church members now have to request tickets for free that you can purchase on their website. “”Its really just more a seat reservation system for us to make sure we keep the crowd safe,” said Lead Pastor Carter McInnis. The sanctuary holds up to 1600 seats but organizers decided to limit this Sunday to 400. “We’re really trying to create a contactless free experience,” said McInnis.

Church service begins at 10 a.m. this Sunday. For more information visit there website at Mountaintopchurch.com