BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Keeping you informed – especially during severe weather like Wednesday night is a top priority here at CBS 42. But Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann said there may not always be enough time to give you a heads up because of a gap in our region’s radar.

Getting a tornado warning out for our western most counties is a tough task for meteorologists in Central Alabama, but an educated decision Gann and meteorologists here work to learn more about each storm – including Wednesday night’s.

“That was a confirmed tornado in Bibb County, but we know that the damage started in Eutaw,” Gann said. “But, there was no warning back in Eutaw because we just couldn’t see on the radar.”

Counties like Greene and Hale are on the fringe between radars in Birmingham, Mobile and near Columbus, Mississippi which makes the storm more difficult to track. It’s an area that keeps getting pummeled this season.

Hale County EMA Director Russell Weeden said the radar is too far away.

“If we could get a radar down here then we could predict these storms a lot easier and warn everybody quicker because you could see the rotation,” Weeden said. “That warning didn’t come out until it was exiting our county. If we had a radar that was closer then we could warn our citizens a lot sooner.”

Gann said she strives to give the best information, even with these limited tools.

“If people know how to act and when to act, they can go to their safe place quickly,” Gann said. “But if they’re scrambling, I don’t want someone to leave to go to a storm shelter when a tornado is on top of them because at that point it’s too late and the storm shelter is worthless.”

Gann said installation of another radar would cost millions of dollars and representatives need to get involved in the process. Congresswoman Terri Sewell has expressed interest in getting a radar but was not available for comment on this story.