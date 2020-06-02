Concerns over Protests & Covid-19

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) – With ongoing mass protests and rallies taking place in Birmingham and throughout the country over the death of George Floyd this is concerning to many, due to Covid-19.

For many throughout the community they have mixed reviews on these gatherings.

“Sometimes a protest is not conducive to social distancing, sometimes you just have moments where you are going to embrace somebody or you are going to get really close to somebody so its tough.” said Matt Lewis, Birmingham Resident

“People are really close right now, I don’t agree with that just because the 6 feet thing. I mean that’s for a reason and a lot of people are close without masks.” said Dejane Hester, Birmingham Resident

With these protests so far without an end in sight, its left residents wondering the aftermath people congregating in these large numbers will leave.

“A lot of these people were close together they were taking their masks off to talk, sharing the microphone, sharing the bull horns, all of these things continue to further increase your risk of getting coronavirus.” said Dr. Kre Johnson, Brownstone Healthcare & Aesthetics Family Medicine

Also seeing a rise in coronavirus cases is a concern some medical professional say communities will most likely start to see soon .

“In the next 7-14 days, I expect to see these numbers to start to trend up. I do think that will be a rise across the nation in number because of so much gathering. Remember we have been seeing a trend down in a lot of states, but that’s been because of social distancing. The suggestion is to watch your symptoms if you feel yourself start to get a little sick go get tested.” said Dr. Kre Johnson, Brownstone Healthcare & Aesthetics Family Medicine

Dr. Kre suggests when attending rallies or protests do your best to maintain a 6 feet distance, wear masks, and wash your hands.