BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – On Thursday, Central Alabama Pride and The Magic City Acceptance Center are hosting a community Thanksgiving dinner free for anyone to attend.

For many in the LGBTQ+ community, going home for the holidays can be tough or may not even be an option.

Gina Mallisham is the Vice President of Central Alabama Pride and said it’s also national youth homeless awareness month, so this event helps bring awareness to that as well.

“This is our way of observing that and also continuing that observance into the holiday just by offering a meal because so many of us are at work talking about how we can’t wait to see our family and that’s not an option for a lot of folks,” Mallisham said. “We give them an opportunity to have fellowship, a really good meal and to spend the day with us at the acceptance center.”

In years past, Mallisham said more than LGBTQ+ youth participate, including folks of all sexual and gender identities of all ages attend the meal.

“As long as they’re allies to our community, they’re welcome to come and have a meal with us,” Mallisham said.

The Community Thanksgiving meal is noon until 3 p.m. at The Magic City Acceptance Center located at 3130 3rd Ave. South in Birmingham.

You can register here for the free event and donate to the meal here.