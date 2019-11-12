Community remembers ‘The Famous Bartender’ Kim Walker

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – What brings all you hooligans in here? That’s something Kim Walker would say. Life ain’t that damn difficult. That’s another one. The 63 year-old bartender was a staple of the Five Points community. He had been at the Upside Down Plaza for 20+ years.

“It was heart-wrenching,” said Robin Veal, co-owner of Little Italy’s Pizza and Pints. “More of a sense of shock…just couldn’t believe it.”

Walker passed away on Thursday. According to Birmingham police, he was escorting some customers out of the bar around 2:00 am. There was an altercation. The police release explained that Walker had sustained a head wound. However, it wasn’t until hours later that he was discovered, unresponsive inside of his apartment after his coworkers contacted police and requested a welfare check.

“He beat cancer twice,” explained Veal’s husband, Jay, “He was just a fighter, but always happy. [He would] bring out the good attitude in anybody. He was just a lot of fun to be around.”

There is a memorial set-up inside of the Upside Down Plaza where people can leave notes and memories in Walker’s honor. There are candles, pictures, and small offerings–like cigarettes, shots, and beers.

“It was always just seeing that big smile,” said Robin, “and that’s just something that I think will live in everyone’s heart forever.”

There was will a Celebration of Life Event for Walker at the Upside Down Plaza on Friday at 8:00 pm.