Community Primitive Baptist Church Works to Recover After Vandalization

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT)- The Community Primitive Baptist Church is working to pick up the pieces after it was vandalized Wednesday night.

Pews uplifted, stained glass broken into, and many of the congregations prized possessions left destroyed, its left many reeling. Deacon Ernice Phillips says he couldn’t believe someone would do this to their community. Nearby neighbors alerted Deacon Phillips someone was making noise in the church with their lights on.

“I ask myself what person would want to do this in the Lord’s house this is where we come and praise him to uplift his holy name.” said Ernice Phillips, Church Deacon

The congregation is looking at partnering with its sister church to hold service. Birmingham Police is investigating the incident and so far have no leads. This is disturbing to many including one church member who chose not to show her face on camera.

“We are a small church and most of us have strong roots and ties into our church. Sometimes you have to laugh to keep from crying. We never thought this would have happened.” Anonymous Church Member

Despite this tragedy, church leaders say they will overcome this.

“That motivates us to be more than what we was, you know with the help of God he will lead us anywhere we want to go.” said Ernice Phillips, Church Deacon