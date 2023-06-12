BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Hundreds of thousands across Alabama face some form of food insecurity, whether it be lack of access to food or few means to get it.

According to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, food insecurity is a serious issue affecting approximately 250,000 people– including 1 and 4 children– in central Alabama. Those with the food bank said this problem only heightens over summer break because many children depending on free school lunch for their meals.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama and Birmingham City Schools are now actively working to serve nutritious meals to children throughout the summer. The food bank is working to partner with other local organizations for their summer meals program, where they will distribute over 30,000 meals across 15 locations in Jefferson County.

Nicole Williams, CEO of the food bank, said a lot of people have a hard time making ends meet, so they hope this effort will enable kids to enjoy their summer instead of worry about their next meal.

“If you check our website, you’ll see a find food button and that tells people where they can get food in their own communities,” Williams said. “You can even sort that by the county you live in. So, lots of distributions for families, for seniors, and for students. So, we just want to make sure our community is healthy.”

Williams said that sometimes after monthly expenses like rent and utilities are paid, there’s simply not enough money left for some to feed their families.

“That’s just people, maybe even families that are working and sometimes have a hard time making ends meet at the end of the month,” she said. “We serve a lot of folks that, you know, may just need one food box a month just to kind of get them through. And we all know with food inflation and gas prices right now it’s just been really difficult and trying for families.”

The Summer Meals Program will run through Aug. 4. For a full list of sites and dates, click here. Their full calendar of food distributions can be found here.

Birmingham City Schools is also working to combat food insecurity. Starting June 14, the school system is starting summer learning programs for students, which will also mark the beginning of their summer food service program.

There, students will participate in engaging and enriching learning experiences all while receiving nutritious meals in house.

Even those 18 years old and younger who are not participating in there summer learning programs can go to any of the 42 school sites to receive a meal from noon to 1pm. The meals are dine-in only.

“We have to remember that our babies and our young kids, they’re still developing in order for them to grow, in order for them to learn nutrition is one of the most important factors that can contribute to that,” said Michelle Sailes, director of BCS’ child nutrition program.

“This will provide your students a safe opportunity to be in school,” said Pamela Williams, executive director of curriculum and instruction. “We’re going to feed them. We are providing transportation and they’re going to learn.”

Williams said there are still spaces available for their summer learning programs and encourage their students to attend. Those who are interested can do so by calling the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at 205-231-4740 or visit their website for more information.

BCS’ summer food service program will run June 14 to June 30 in K-8 schools and June 14-June 21 in high schools.