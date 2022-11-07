TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa County High School graduate is being remembered after a deadly car crash.

Police say 24-year-old Robert Robles died in a head-on collision Saturday with a Tuscaloosa County Deputy.

Robles played basketball at County High and then graduated in 2017. His former basketball coach Curt Weeks says he is heartbroken by the news.

“Robert was one of those kids [who] affected me in a positive way. He affected everyone in a positive way. You can’t find one person out there who wouldn’t say the same thing about Robert,” Weeks said. “If you had a dollar, he would give you that dollar. He would do anything he could to help anybody. He was all about the team and the program and he was just a joy to be around. We will miss him.”

Authorities tell CBS 42 Robles was traveling in the wrong direction on the Hugh Thomas Bridge when his vehicle struck the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

The accident is still under investigation by the Northport Police Department.