BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 anchor Sherri Jackson will speak live Friday night at 6:45 p.m. with local organizers after Arturo Fortunell, an undocumented man facing homelessness, was found dead on Saturday in Birmingham.

Jackson will have a “community conversation” with Erica Star Robbins, founder of Be A Blessing Birmingham, and Cat Cruz, a local volunteer and former One Roof staffer, about Arturo’s life and death.

They’ll also discuss “Lots of Love,” a project spearheaded by Robbins that aims to buy empty lots across the city and make them safe havens for folks facing homelessness in the city.

Robbins is asking members of the Birmingham community to contribute via GoFundMe so that Arturo can be given a proper burial and a memorial in Linn Park. All additional funds will be used to launch “Lots of Love.”

Jackson’s discussion with Robbins and Cruz will stream at the top of this article and on CBS 42’s Facebook page.