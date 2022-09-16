CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — After a Thanksgiving Day electrical fire consumed Golden Force Marching Band’s concession stand, the community has united to bring it back.

The outline of Cleveland High School’s old concession stand still exists, but there is a new one in its place. The workers inside say it’s not about the building, it’s about the community and families coming together.

“It’s like a family meal. It’s like we’re serving our loved ones,” Charlene Makofsky said. “When I see kids that are now grown and have kids here, I’m so excited to see them because I remember when they were in the line as children and now they’re adults and they have their children.”

Fries bubble to crisp on the frier, as a production line in the center island is formed to get burgers packaged up to sell.

“I can’t imagine a football game without a band or without a concession stand,” Makofsky said. “It’s really what runs our band. It’s just so important to us.”

That’s why it was so devastating last Thanksgiving to lose it. Makofsky’s husband Ray is the band booster president and says the community benefits much from having the new stand.

“It’s certainly a heck of a lot better than working under a tent or something like that, which we were thinking we would have to do,” Ray said. “It’s a building. It’s what’s inside the building, it’s the people that are in here, it’s all of these band parents and some football parents that have volunteered to help us run this stand.”

The concession stand is the band’s biggest fundraiser of the year. It donates a portion to the football team to help pay for equipment and uniforms so residents can serve the friends who they call family.

“That’s just what the heart of Blount County is,” Charlene said.

The stand will be semi-permanent until the Panthers build a new stadium in the next few years.