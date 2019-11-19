Grandview Medical Center will partner with the American Red Cross for a community blood drive.

Donors will receive a Grandview Cafe meal ticket and will be registered for other prizes, courtesy of the American Red Cross.

Free parking will be available in the hospital parking deck. All participants should bring a photo i.d. or American Red Cross Donor card.

The blood drive will be from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m Wednesday, November 19th. It will be at the Grandview Medical Center off of Highway 280.