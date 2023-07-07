BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A free skate night also served as a gun lock giveaway Thursday night.

“We have to get that message to everybody that if you’re going to own a gun, you’re going to have to be responsible with it,” said community activist Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner.

A partnership between Mothers of Murdered Sons and Traveling Shoes is trying to put an end to gun violence involving children.

Tiffany Brown lost her son in 2022 to gun violence, now she’s doing all she can to prevent any other mother from having to experience the same pain.

“I would like us as a people to come together and help out kids. Get them off the streets, and we can do that.” said Brown.

With over 20 children in attendance at the event, every child and parent were encouraged to take a gun lock home.

A weekly meetup for the two groups, they’ve given away 500 locks over the last 3 months.

With the recent tragedies involving children falling victim to gun violence, they’re hoping the message is clear.

“The gun safety and the gun ownership responsibility is where we’re lacking. So, I don’t care how many guns you have, please let’s lock them up and let’s keep them safe,” said Turner.