FORESTDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Louis Craig IV and 13-year-old Johnathan Cottingham were found shot and killed inside a crashed car at an apartment complex in Forestdale Monday night.

On Tuesday, Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin released a statement offering condolences to the victims’ families.

The JEFCOED Family is mourning the loss of Minor Middle School student Johnathan Cottingham. He had his whole life ahead of him, and it is heartbreaking to lose someone so young to an act of violence. His family, his friends, and his teachers are all in my prayers today. I also pray the person responsible will be brought to justice quickly. The JEFCOED Cares team has been on campus all day assisting students and faculty. Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin

Members of the community are also speaking out about the rise in gun violence in the area.

“The killing in our city is just beyond measure,” said Sheree Kennon, Founder and Executive Director of What About Us.

Kennon spoke about the recent shooting at a community outreach meeting Tuesday morning, saying the senseless killings in our community need to be addressed.

“Our city, city officials, our police department. They need help, they need the resources, they need our people to speak up. I know it’s a saying, it’s a snitch code but it’s time out for that,” Kennon said.

Angene Coleman, chair of Birmingham’s community outreach network, invited Kennon to have further discussions about ways to address the violence.

The two plan to team up for a community event for adults and teens to sit down and discuss what they can do to bring down the number of homicides in Birmingham.

“Every day we hear about someone getting shot. So, it’s just important that the whole community stand up and take a stand and say what can I do?” Coleman said.

That event is still in the works, but Coleman said it is scheduled for 2024.