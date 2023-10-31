BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several “spooktacular” events are happening across central Alabama today to help families and their children enjoy the traditions of Halloween night.

Several communities have been working really hard to provide a Halloween experience to remember and one Mountain Brook family started a unique tradition several moons ago.

For the last 20 years, Trent Wright and his family have put on the Mystics of Mountain Brook Halloween Parade – the ultimate kick off to trick or treating.

Wright called the parade a labor of love; Several neighborhoods, school organizations and community members come together to make it happen.

He said you can expect to see about 30 larger-than-life floats with various themes. They bring in about 5,000 people. The parade is akin to Mardi Gras and something for all ages to enjoy.

“In my opinion, it’s a lot more fun to go and catch things than to just go and watch,” said Wright. “So, you know we’ve always decided you know ‘Hey we’re going to make this like a Mardi Gras.’ So, when you come, expect to catch T-shirts and beads and moon pies and stuffed animals and trinkets and things like that.”

The parade kicks off at 4:00 p.m. and runs about 45 minutes long.

Monsters on Main Street is a one-stop-shop for families in Columbiana. Manager of Community Affairs Ali Payne said about 65 businesses and organizations set up tables to hand out candy to about 2,000 children.

She said everybody dresses up and gets creative with their costume themes and noted it is a safe way to trick or treat and build community spirit.

“We are situated between 65 and 280 and you have to be intentional to come to Columbiana,” Payne said. “So, we want people to come here. And it’s a great way to introduce people to our little town and show them how lovely it is.”

Families can start lining up at 4:00 p.m. and all the little “monsters” can start walking Main Street at 4:30 p.m.

This year, there is also a brand-new opportunity: Vulcan Park and Museum will introduce Vulcan’s Spooktacular Tuesday evening.

Guests can expect to enjoy trick or treating through the museum, photo opportunities, free popcorn, music and more. Pets can also come and enjoy the outdoor activities.

Director of Marketing and Public Relations Amanda Hare said they’re excited to bring the community up for a spooky celebration while sharing their unique view of the Magic City.

“But also, we would love to be able to take advantage of our lighting component,” Hare said. “Kiwanis Club of Birmingham was so fortunate to grant us the lighting opportunities for the statue, and so, we’re looking at different community events that we can do throughout the year to utilize that lighting.

“For Magical Nights, for example, we do a sound to light show. So hopefully as this event continues to grow each year, we’ll be able to bring in some spooky Halloween lights each year.”

Vulcan’s Spooktacular goes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. this evening. The observation tower will be open for one night only before closing again to finish their restoration project.

According to the Vulcan, tickets are $6 for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 12-5 and free entry for kids ages four and under. Admission is free for Vulcan Park & Museum members.