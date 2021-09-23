Commemoration Project announced for UA’s Tutwiler Hall

Tuscaloosa, Ala. (WIAT) — Former female students who stayed at the old Tutwiler dorm at The University Of Alabama can remember the building with a keepsake. UA Housing and Student Life has recently launched the Tutwiler Commemoration Project.

Anyone can buy room number plaques and bricks from the original building or personalized bricks to go in the new Tutwiler building online. Proceeds will support future housing scholarships.

Click here to see what’s available.

Once construction is completed on the new facility in August 2022, the original Tutwiler Hall will be demolished.