One Class at a Time presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

For 21 years, CBS 42 has been proud to present local teachers with $1,000 grants through its One Class at a Time program, honoring the educators who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the children of Central Alabama.

That’s why this week CBS 42 Chief Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum and the Chick-fil-A cow set out to Columbiana, Ala. to honor one such educator. Columbiana Middle School sixth through eighth grade Music teacher and Choir Director, Noah Graham.

Though this is Graham’s first year of teaching at Columbiana Middle School, he quickly realized the need for extra funding for the music and choir programs.

“This grant will help purchase various music supplies for the choir room, such as individual white boards with the music staff pre-drawn, and most importantly, it would be used to purchase music,” said Graham.

Passionate about music, Graham explained that middle school is a great time to start vocal training in a choir setting.

“It’s [middle school] a good time to develop an ear for singing multiple parts and learning how to breathe and sing correctly,” explained Graham, “learning how to use your voice correctly when you’re young can help you in the long run, especially if you go into a profession that requires you to speak all the time.”

Expressing his utmost gratitude to CBS 42 and Chick-fil-A of Birmingham for his One Class at a Time win, as well as the Columbiana Middle School administration for supporting its music and choir program, Graham was all smiles after his big surprise.

To nominate a local teacher for CBS 42’s One Class at a Time grant, apply here.