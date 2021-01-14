Colorado political leaders request Biden to review Space Command HQ decision

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Lawmakers in Colorado and New Mexico are calling on President-Elect Joe Biden to reverse the United States Air Force’s decision for the Space Command headquarters.

On Wednesday, USAF announced Huntsville as the preferred location for the space command headquarters. While the news was welcome in Alabama, for other locations that are under consideration for the project, they’re calling this decision politically motivated.

"I am extremely disappointed by this development. I have said from the beginning, that if [selecting a permanent headquarters for U.S. Space Command] was a merit decision, Colorado Springs would prevail. — Colorado Springs Mayor's Office (@MayorofCOS) January 13, 2021

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that it is “deeply concerning” that the recommendation to keep the Space Force headquarters in Colorado would only be overruled by “politically motivated reasons.”

Gov. Polis said the move “threatens jobs, could cause serious economic damage, and upend the lives of hundreds of military and civilian families that were counting on U.S Space Command staying at home in Colorado Springs as well as harm military readiness.”

He continued to say, the“misguided decision would cost American taxpayers potentially billions of dollars and would be fiscally irresponsible if it is allowed to stand.”

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who represents Colorado’s fifth congressional district, said Wednesday the move to relocate Space Command would threaten national security.

“There’s no way around it: relocating SPACECOM will materially damage our national security,” Rep. Lamborn said in a statement. “As we speak, our near-peer adversaries, Russia, and China are actively working to defeat our space capabilities. Moving a critical institution like Space Command for political reasons unrelated to national security would be foolish at the best of times. In the midst of the ongoing great power competition between the U.S. and our allies against the forces of tyranny and absolutism represented by the Chinese Communist Party and Vladimir Putin, arbitrarily shuffling SPACECOM around like a political trophy would prove disastrous.”

Lamborn’s office said he sent a letter to President-elect Joe Biden asking him to reverse the decision. A copy of the letter is below:

CBS 42’s Malique Rankin asked Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle if he was concerned the city selected for the Space Command Headquarters could change under a new presidential administration.

“I don’t know,” Battle said. “Politics always comes in. It was a partially political decision. I would hope everyone would make this off the merits of the case.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s office would not say if it was concerned the headquarters preferred location decision could be reversed.

I couldn’t be more pleased to learn that Alabama will be the new home to the United States Space Command! @US_SpaceCom @huntsvillecity @TeamRedstone @usairforce #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/IFkJgP5naI — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 13, 2021

Huntsville was selected as the preferred location for the Space Command Headquarters. A finalized announcement will not be made until the Spring of 2023.