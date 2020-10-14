Collection drive being held for the homeless in Cullman County

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — People in Cullman County are stepping up to help homeless population get supplies and support they need.

The Cullman Bowling Center, Saints Motorcycle Club and The Link of Cullman County are working together to make a collection drive possible.

Melissa Betts, director of community relations for The Link of Cullman County, said she hopes the drive will help raise awareness of homelessness in the community.

“There’s nothing like having that need met on their face, or in their lives. Together as a community, we say if we see the need, that we can be the answer. Together with the Saints and with the Bowling Alley, we’re seeing that need, and we want to help our community be that answer. Together, we can do more.”

Betts said as the weather gets colder, there’s greater need for tents and other supplies for people living without shelter.

Assistance will also be given to those hoping to move into transitional housing. To make that possible, they’re hoping to raise $3,000.

Donations can be made to the GoFundMe.

You can drop off supplies to the collection drive at the Cullman Bowling Center during the following hours:

Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sundays 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

