Cold weather has shelters filling up

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelters often see their beds fill up as temperatures go down. And as temps hover around freezing, more locations are opening their doors.

The Foundry Ministries tells us they see an increase in applicants when the weather gets this cold.

“It’s harder to live that lifestyle on the streets in this weather,” said Dustin Cox, the men’s program manager at the Foundry.

Cox said there is a 10-15% increase in applicants, the cold incentivizing people to come in.

“Some people, after they’ve had that night out on the street in something like this, they want a life change.”

The Foundry is always in need of donations. For information on the programs, and where to donate, click here.

As for those that just need a warm place to stay, the Boutwell Auditorium is open to all on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

