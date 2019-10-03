Code Orange air quality alert in Birmingham metro Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for the Birmingham metro area Thursday.
In Code Orange conditions, ground level ozone concentrations may reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, including children and asthmatic individuals, in Jefferson and Shelby counties. This is the second day in a row the area has experienced air quality issues.
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), the issuing agency, recommends the following actions on poor air quality days:
- Conserve electricity; set your air conditioner at a higher temperature.
- Limit driving and combine errands.
- Use the bus or car pool to work.
- Avoid use of gas-powered lawn and garden equipment.
- Refuel cars and trucks after 6 p.m.
- Limit engine idling.
- Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality is forecast.
- If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.