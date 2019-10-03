Code Orange air quality alert in Birmingham metro Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued for the Birmingham metro area Thursday.

In Code Orange conditions, ground level ozone concentrations may reach unhealthy levels for sensitive groups, including children and asthmatic individuals, in Jefferson and Shelby counties. This is the second day in a row the area has experienced air quality issues.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), the issuing agency, recommends the following actions on poor air quality days: