NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The United States Coast Guard is searching for four people after a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico Thursday (Dec. 29).

The helicopter reportedly went down 10 miles offshore Southwest Pass, La, a shipping channel at the mouth of the Mississippi River. The Coast Guard reports it was departing from an oil platform with four people onboard when it crashed.

One of the victims has been identified as 36-year-old David Scarborough of Lizana, Mississippi confirmed by his wife.

The coastguard suspended it’s search at 6:15 p.m.

“It is always a difficult decision to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Keefe, Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator. “Our deepest sympathies and condolences go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”

The crash remains under investigation by The National Transportation Safety Board.