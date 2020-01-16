Coast Guard rescues three from boat fire near Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala., (WIAT) — Three people are recovering after being rescued by the Coast Guard, when their boat caught fire.

The scary incident happened Wednesday evening, about a half mile north of Dauphin Island.

The Coast Guard says the three were able to escape onto a life raft, where they were found in the water.

The boaters were taken back to shore, where they were treated by paramedics.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier says all three people are doing well.

The Coast Guard took fire crews to the boat to help extinguish the fire.

The cause of the boat fire remains under investigation.

LATEST POSTS