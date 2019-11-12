Skip to content
CMA Awards
Rascal Flatts annonces positive COVID-19 case
CMA Awards: List of 2020 winners
54 facts about the CMA Awards
Garth Brooks wins CMA’s Entertainer of the Year
Video
Country’s female stars kick off CMA Awards
More CMA Awards Headlines
WATCH: Behind the scenes from the CMA Awards red carpet
Video
CMA Awards: List of 2019 winners
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus win Musical Event of the Year at CMA Awards
Kacey Musgraves wins Music Video of the Year at CMA Awards
Additional performer, presenters announced for CMA Awards
WATCH: Live on the Red Carpet from the 2019 CMA Awards
53 things you may (or may not) know about the CMA Awards
Dressing Dolly: A look inside her CMA Awards wardrobe
Video
Catching up with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Video
Meet the hosts of the CMA Awards – Carrie Underwood, Reba and Dolly Parton
