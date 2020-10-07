Cleveland’s only grocery store S&S Foods begins recovery efforts from fire

CLEVELAND, Ala. (WIAT) — Cleanup efforts are now underway after Cleveland’s only grocery store was destroyed in a major fire Tuesday evening.

The facility is now considered a total loss as a community comes together to pick up the pieces.

On Wednesday, store staff was hard at work attempting to salvage what they could from the fire. In addition, they put up fencing and tarp around the facility.

The staff said all employees of S&S Foods will be relocated to other nearby chain grocery stores. Business Manager Jessica Laursen says she is thankful for all who have come to support her and her family during this time.

“Pretty devastating to the community, they are all you know. Messaging us and calling us letting us know they are praying for us and they are keeping us in our thoughts. We are just hoping that our customers will be patient with us and wait for us to come back,” Laursen said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, however, emergency personnel says it may have been electrical. All employees will be transferred to another chain S&S Foods while the facility is being rebuilt.

