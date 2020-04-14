Clean up underway in Tuscaloosa following severe storms

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Storm clean up is underway in Tuscaloosa after severe weather caused damage to dozens of homes on Watermelon Road in the North River Yacht Club neighborhood.

Homeowner Marina Williams says she is thankful she and her family were not hurt.

“I am so thankful for our lives and for our health especially during this time of social distancing and I am so thankful we are okay and that no one was injured or hurt during this time,” Williams said.

Several trees fell on her yard and one hit her house causing damage to her roof and chimney.

“I told my kids ‘let’s go downstairs right now,'” she said. “We all went downstairs underneath the stair closet and we heard a huge wind rushing and then the entire house vibrated and shook and I was really afraid.”

There were no injuries reported but hundreds of trees were knocked down. On Monday, city work crews and dozens of contractors were in the neighborhood picking up debris and repairing rooftops.

Williams says despite the frustrations from losing electric power and having to pay for storm damages, she is counting her blessing because her neighborhood is coming together to help each other.

“One of my neighbors brought me a cooler because we have no power and our refrigerator is out and our food is not going to stay if we don’t get power back soon,” she said. “And I am thankful for them to do that.”

Williams tells CBS 42 she expects to pay more than $ 20,000 dollars for damages.

LATEST POSTS