CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Clanton city leaders will soon vote on plans for a new entertainment district that the mayor hopes will bring more life into the downtown area.

City councilors heard the first reading of the proposal this week and could vote on the measure in two weeks.

“This year if we get this passed, we’re going to have things here in the park, corner park, a band playing, food trucks,” said Mayor Jeff Mims.

Mims know that not everyone in the small town will be on board with the idea, but he believes the district boundaries and rules will offer a solution that can be agreeable to everyone.

“I think the biggest thing is we’re not letting them run by the churches. The entertainment won’t be in front of the churches,” said Mims.

If passed, the district would operate from 5 p.m. until midnight Monday through Saturday. The district would not be open Sunday, Mims said.

With an arts and entertainment district, any of the five businesses with a license to sell alcohol could participate. Patrons would be allowed to purchase a beverage in a special cup and then take the drink outside within the boundary limits.

“People think they’re just going to walk around the street with beer cans and wine bottles in their hands, that ain’t the way it is. The law is the law,” said Mims.

Mims envisions neighbors being able to have a beverage on a sidewalk bench or in the town’s corner park where there is a space for bands to play. The measure could be especially important during the annual Peach Fest.

“If you’ve got 20,000 people coming somebody is going to be staying in some motels that night and they’re going to want to get out and do something and we want to have something for them to do,” said Mims.

Restaurant owner Cynthia Maddox believes the idea will open up additional possibilities for revenue and customer enjoyment.

“We’re just excited to maybe bring some music concerts to town, outdoor music for people to come out and enjoy. Football games, maybe we can do some tailgating, just different ideas for people to get outside,” said

Maddox, who owns Maddogs Grill with help from her husband and son.

Since Clanton is in between Prattville and Birmingham, Maddox said a lot of neighbors choose to go elsewhere for a night out.

“We don’t like to leave our town to go to other towns to enjoy things like that. At night pretty much the sidewalks just wrap up around here and everything closes down, nothing past 9 o clock,” said Maddox.

With an entertainment district, Maddox believes more revenue would stay in Clanton. She hopes city leaders will pass the measure this month.

“The fact that we would have that entertainment here without having to leave town and give other people revenue, that would help our city and would help our town grow.

Maddogs Grill, El Agave, The Bearded Peach, Neighborhood Grill and Much A Brew About Something would all be eligible to sell alcohol for the entertainment district, according to Mims.

The Clanton City Council could vote on the issues in two weeks. Stay with CBS 42 for updates.