‘Cease Fire Birmingham’ and Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s office to hold city-wide prayer vigil

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The “Cease-Fire Birmingham” initiative and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are coming together for a city-wide prayer vigil.

The prayer vigil is for law enforcement in the state of Alabama including Jefferson County, and the City of Birmingham.

The free event is Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Vulcan Park.

