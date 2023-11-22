Content sponsored by the City of Trussville.

After stuffing the turkey– and yourself full of delicious Thanksgiving eats– take a trip over to Trussville, Ala. to witness the magic of its fifth annual Community Caroling & Tree Lighting Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 26.

Taking place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on The Mall in Trussville, the event will feature a festive seasonal combination of musical entertainment, caroling, kids’ activities and pictures with Santa Claus, then culminating with Mayor Buddy Choat’s signal to light the city’s designated Christmas tree.

And as the tree is lit, listen out for a cheerful chorus of jingle bells, led by none other than the jolly big guy in red himself– Santa Claus.

With the presenting sponsor of the event being the First Baptist Church of Trussville, and the effort coordinated and hosted by the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Choat also wants to recognize the other community contributors and sponsors including the City of Trussville, America’s First Federal Credit Union, The Trussville Tribune, Trinity Contractors, Trussville Gas & Water and Bryant Bank.

And make note that the Trussville Historical Society’s Christmas Memory Bench at the foot of the Christmas tree will serve as the perfect photo opportunity for family and friends attending the event and throughout the holiday season.

For more information about this event, the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce and future events happening around Trussville, visit the chamber’s official website or give them a ring at (205) 655-7535.

And stay in-the-know on all things Trussville by checking out the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and Instagram.