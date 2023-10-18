BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Kimberly is hosting its inaugural Founders Day Event on Friday, October 27.

The event will feature food trucks, bounce houses, a touch-a-truck, face painting, photo spots, music and a costume contest. Additionally, it will have a silent auction to raise money for the North Jefferson Small Business Scholarship Fund.

The event will be held at Kimberly Memorial Park from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The costume contest will be at 7 p.m. and the mayor and city council will be judging.