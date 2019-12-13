City of Hoover set to become trafficking-free zone

Hoover will join other cities in the fight against human trafficking.

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) – The city of Hoover will soon join other central Alabama cities as a trafficking-free zone.

The city will sign a proclamation of the city’s fight against human trafficking.

Birmingham, Mountain Brook, and Vestavia Hills have made similar commitments recently.

As part of becoming a trafficking-free zone, first responders working in the city will undergo training to be able to detect the signs of human trafficking.

Hoover mayor Frank Brocato says it’s an important issue.

“[Human trafficking] is just a terrible plague on our society, and we want to do what we can to eliminate that,” said Brocato.

The mayor adds that he hopes to eventually have all of the city’s employees, more than 800, trained to recognize the warning signs of human trafficking.

The proclamation is set to be signed on January 6, 2020.