HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Officials with the City of Hoover announced several resources will be available to keep people safe during the arctic blast expected late Thursday into this weekend.

City Administrator Allan Rice wants Hoover residents to know where they can go and who to call if the cold causes an emergency.

“The City of Hoover is prepared to handle individuals or families who might need assistance up to large groups or entire facilities,” Rice said. “We’d be able to accommodate several hundred people at the Finley center comfortably with food and showers and warm facilities and cots to sleep on.”

Rice said the Hoover Fire Department will help residents and businesses with shutting off water or removing water from frozen pipes. The Hoover Police Department will also transport homeless individuals to warming shelters.

“All of our first responders, police, fire and 911 communicators are aware of our plan they are going to be prepared if they contact someone who is in crisis and who needs a warm place to go,” said Rice.

If you do have an emergency, call the Hoover Emergency line at 205-822-5300.