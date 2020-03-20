Live Now
City of Hoover creates helpline for residents in midst of COVID-19 pandemic

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT)– The city of Hoover has created a helpline to fill in the gaps created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The call center will connect Hoover residents to the resources they need in a time of uncertainty. While the library is closed to the public, the employees are still inside, working hard.

Through the helpline, Hoover residents can get connected to assistance for grocery shopping, errands, or even help in filing taxes.

“We want to be able to take them, the problem that they have, and match it with the resources that we have been able to develop,” said Mayor Frank Brocato.

The call center is welcoming any requests and connecting residents to the right businesses or people that can help.

The city is asking that anyone able to help the community, to please reach out to the helpline so they can connect you with residents needing service.

The helpline will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. The number is (205) 444-7877.

