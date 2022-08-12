CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — In Walker County, the city of Cordova is receiving much-needed funds to repair and replace roads.

This is huge news for Cordova. The small city has had poor road conditions for years but the city and the district didn’t have the funds to fix all the problems. Thanks to a new grant, the city is getting $5.1 million for road work.

Mayor Jeremy Pate said the city hasn’t received a grant that large since they rebuilt city hall after the tornado outbreak in 2011. The money comes from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, also known as RAISE, and is a part of President Biden’s infrastructure law.

Mayor Pate said roads in the city have been in desperate need of repairs for years. He is excited to make these improvements for the community.

“It’s not just for paving. We’re going to fix drainage issues, right of way issues, as we go through there so it’s going to be a long-term type deal where we fix the things that need to be fixed for the long term,” Pate said.

According to Pate, only 5% of applications for this program have been funded. He said this is huge for a city like Cordova to be able to get this money. The city is expected to start work in the spring.